Partners in Financial Planning Makes New $213,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

