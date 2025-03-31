Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $67,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 655.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 999,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 867,165 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,729,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,125,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $28.39 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

