SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Update

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SRM Entertainment Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of SRM Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. 19,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SRM Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRM Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRM Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

