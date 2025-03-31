Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Rises By 32.7%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Korea Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Korea Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.02. 13,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,274. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

