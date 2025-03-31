F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Trading 15.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 13,103,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,255% from the average daily volume of 966,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.55 price objective on F3 Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.
F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
