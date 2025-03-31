Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,236 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $25,090.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,109.70. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $19,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 828.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 445,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 408,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $6,639,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2,567.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 215,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.