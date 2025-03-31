Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Director Sells C$35,403.48 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$35,403.48.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$7.14 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

