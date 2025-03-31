Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Director Sells C$35,403.48 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$35,403.48.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$7.14 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.70.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
