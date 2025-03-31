Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Rises By 73.7%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

VSBGF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

