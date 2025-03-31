Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Drops By 31.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 1,811,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 344.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 35.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.92. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.66.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.19. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,725.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.11 million. Research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

