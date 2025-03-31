Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Christopher Campbell Purchases 150,000 Shares

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Campbell purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($9,433.96).
Christopher Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 31st, Christopher Campbell acquired 50,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,050.00 ($3,805.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.57.
Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.
