Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Up 9% – What’s Next?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares were up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 71.10 ($0.92). Approximately 18,294,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 6,397,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.25 ($0.84).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.07) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 9.3 %
Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current year.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.
Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.
