ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $76,072.32 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $76,072.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,367,037.04. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 854 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $19,172.30.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,937 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $229,345.96.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $194,522.79.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 811 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $20,193.90.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $164,304.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $5,040.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ACR opened at $21.12 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 73.84 and a quick ratio of 73.84. The company has a market cap of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

