Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Drops By 21.5%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOPH shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $217.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 110.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. Analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

