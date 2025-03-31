Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 4.4 %

NFLX opened at $933.85 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $971.74 and its 200 day moving average is $869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

