Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113,289 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

