New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 20,222 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5,005.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $109.52.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

