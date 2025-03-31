The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $172.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

