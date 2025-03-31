The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s 8th Largest Position

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $233,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Shares of KO opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $302.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.59%.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

