Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,936 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,908,000 after buying an additional 1,636,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,846 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,169,000 after buying an additional 561,570 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

