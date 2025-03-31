Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in PayPal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

