FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 225.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

