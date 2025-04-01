SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0896 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 348.0% increase from SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MYCG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $25.20.
