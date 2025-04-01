JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5407 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 9.5% increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JEPQ traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. 5,657,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,099. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

