iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,391. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

