Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $11.89 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Paul Mueller had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MUEL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.00. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Paul Mueller has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Paul Mueller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is currently -32.17%.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

Featured Stories

