Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after buying an additional 332,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,417,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPLV stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.