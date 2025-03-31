BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BUI opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

