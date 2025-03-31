Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,157 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

