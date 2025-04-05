FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Director Matthew Lingenbrink Acquires 2,800 Shares

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Lingenbrink bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $34,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,076. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FitLife Brands Stock Performance
FitLife Brands stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.80. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $17.75.
FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). FitLife Brands had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that FitLife Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
