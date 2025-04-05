Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells 4,075 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $38,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 797,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,389.92. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 11,662 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $130,031.30.

On Monday, February 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 15,093 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $258,241.23.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eugenie Levin sold 28,800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $469,152.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Eugenie Levin sold 43,200 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $664,848.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Eugenie Levin sold 6,943 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $81,510.82.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

View Our Latest Report on SEMR

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 467,517 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 134,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 99,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Semrush by 1,107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 101,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.