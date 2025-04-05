Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 35,146 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 389.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,997 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

VNO stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.98, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

