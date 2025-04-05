Insider Buying: Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII) Insider Acquires 69,339 Shares of Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII – Get Free Report) insider Michael Black acquired 69,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$45,070.35 ($27,315.36).
Almonty Industries Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $525.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.47.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.