BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 8,902 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $201,719.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,762.96. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $39,425.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Todd Berard sold 424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $10,795.04.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Todd Berard sold 102 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,707.08.

On Monday, January 6th, Todd Berard sold 343 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $9,267.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

