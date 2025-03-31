Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $31,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Perrigo by 229.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,697,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 66,795.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,271,000 after buying an additional 1,837,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,614,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,525,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 472,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,989,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -92.80%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

