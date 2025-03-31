Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Invests $86,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
DFSD stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
