Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Invests $86,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFSD stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.