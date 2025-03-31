Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSMF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
About Ares Strategic Mining
