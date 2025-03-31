Seven Mile Advisory Has $566,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Seven Mile Advisory cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

