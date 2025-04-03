Slotnik Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 93,700 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for 3.2% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after buying an additional 686,089 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after buying an additional 415,496 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

