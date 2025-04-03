Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 430,900 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 2,298.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

MSFU stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of -2.33.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2456 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

