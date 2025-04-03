iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 247,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

