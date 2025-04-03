Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Update

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 404,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

