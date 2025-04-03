BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. 9,392,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 56,929,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $904.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

In other BigBear.ai news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,372 shares of company stock worth $435,627 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $284,721,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $3,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.