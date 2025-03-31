Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $145.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

