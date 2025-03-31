NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $89.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

