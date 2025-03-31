NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 6,517 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

SDGR opened at $19.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

