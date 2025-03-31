Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $19,812,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE SW opened at $44.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.