Alliance Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,641,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 811,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter.
SPMD stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
