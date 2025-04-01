Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Trimmed by PFC Capital Group Inc.

PFC Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 0.9% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $248.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.83.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

