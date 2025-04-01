Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 167.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Celcuity stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $375.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celcuity by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Celcuity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

