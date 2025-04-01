Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

